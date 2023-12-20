THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center and the Union of Local Authorities in the Philippines (ULAP) have entered into a partnership to support local government units (LGUs) pursuing infrastructure projects.

In a statement, the PPP Center said it signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with ULAP on Dec. 5 to “forge a stronger collaboration in promoting well-structured and financially viable infrastructure projects through PPPs.”

“The signed MoA aims to provide a framework for cooperation and coordination, with the goal of developing a robust pipeline of PPP projects for the member-LGUs of ULAP,” it added.

To boost economic development in the regions, the PPP Center said it will help local governments develop bankable and economically viable projects.

“The Center will continue to assist ULAP’s constituent members in building their capacity to develop and implement PPP projects,” it added.

The recently signed PPP Code is also expected to help bring in more “high-impact” PPPs to the regions, it added.

Earlier this month, President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. signed the measure, which streamlines the framework for PPPs.

The PPP Code amends the Build-Operate-Transfer Law and creates a unified legal framework for all PPPs at both national and local levels. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson