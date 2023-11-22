THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the release of P303.5 million to build more classrooms.

The funds will help build 120 additional classrooms across 21 schools.

“The request for the release of funds under the Basic Education Facilities (BEF) Batch 2 for Calendar Year (CY) 2023 was approved after the requirements were completed,” the DBM said.

Budget Secretary Amenah F. Pangandaman said the release complies with the administration’s directive to “improve education facilities to create a conducive learning environment for all learners, including in remote and hard-to-reach areas.”

“The total authorized appropriation for Special Provisions in the FY 2023 Department of Education budget of P15.7 billion is being implemented by the Public Works and Highways department,” the DBM said.

“This includes P15.6 billion for the construction, replacement, and completion of kindergarten, elementary, and secondary school buildings and technical vocational laboratories, among others,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson