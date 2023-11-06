THE Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Center said its Project Development and Monitoring Facility (PDMF) Committee has approved funding to support three transport projects.

The committee approved the applications for funding filed by the Department of Transportation (DoTr) for the provision of transaction advisory services for the unsolicited proposals for regional Airports, the Air Traffic Services (ATS) – Air Navigation Services (ANS) Project, and the rehabilitation, expansion, operations and Maintenance (O&M) of the Light Rail Line 2 (LRT-2).

“The transaction advisory services are proposed to be provided by the International Finance Corp. (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, with extensive experience in PPPs in various sectors,” the PPP Center said.

It noted that the unsolicited proposals for regional airports include the upgrade, expansion, and O&M of the Bohol-Panglao, Laguindingan, and Bicol International airports.

“The private sector will undertake the financing, design, constructing, upgrading, commissioning and the O&M of the airports,” it added.

Meanwhile, the ATS-ANS project will include transaction advisory services.

“It involves the proposed financing, design, construction, modernization, upgrading, and O&M of air traffic services and air navigation services facilities for the Philippine and international airspace managed by the Philippines which will be undertaken by the private sector,” the PPP Center said.

“Through the modernization and upgrading of existing ATS-ANS facilities of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines, there will be more efficient routing of aircraft in the Philippine and international airspace managed by the Philippines, increased capacity and improved quality of international and inter-regional air linkages, and more access to economic zone and options for exports,” it added.

For the LRT-2 project, the PPP Center said it is looking into the possible expansion of the system by three kilometers and the addition of three stations to the west and to the east.

“The private sector will undertake the financing, design, construction, commissioning, and O&M of the expanded LRT-2. The project is expected to reduce travel time, logistics costs, and road congestion, promote safer travel for vulnerable groups, alternative travel options, increase connectivity of economic centers, reduction of greenhouse gases and noise pollution from road vehicles, climate resilient transportation safety, increase in land value, as well as easier access to government services,” it said.

“The LRT project will be granted support covering due diligence of the project, assistance in securing the necessary government approvals, detailed structuring, marketing to potential investors, and assistance in the bidding process,” it added.

The PDMF is a revolving fund managed by the PPP Center to “enhance the investment environment for PPPs and develop a robust pipeline of viable and well-prepared PPP infrastructure projects.”

The PDMF Committee is chaired by the National Economic and Development Authority, with the Department of Finance serving as vice chair.

Its members include the Department of Budget and Management and PPP Center, which also serves as the PDMF Secretariat. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson