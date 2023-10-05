THE Department of Agriculture (DA) has lifted a ban on poultry products from Chile and Turkey after birds there were declared free of H5N1 Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI).

In separate memorandum orders, the DA allowed the resumption of imports from these countries of domestic and wild birds, poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen.

The orders were signed by Senior Undersecretary Domingo F. Panganiban.

“Based on the evaluation of the DA, the risk of contamination from importing poultry meat, day-old chicks, eggs and semen is negligible,” according to the orders.

The DA ban on imports of poultry and related products from Chile was issued following reports of a confirmed outbreak of bird flu on March 13.

The DA said that according to an official declaration from the Chilean government, all reported HPAI cases have been resolved, with no additional outbreaks reported.

It had banned shipments of poultry from Turkey earlier this year after reports of avian flu in domestic birds.

The Turkish government, likewise, reported that all cases of HPAI have been resolved.

The Philippines imported 289.52 million kilograms of chicken, 229,302 kilos of duck meat, and 168,697 kilos of turkey in the eight months to August, according to the Bureau of Animal Industry. — Adrian H. Halili