THE Department of Energy (DoE) said it has taken the first steps towards getting airlines ready for the global adoption of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) starting in 2027.

“The use of SAF is intended to reduce the carbon footprint associated with aviation operations. This alternative fuel source, derived from renewable feedstock, holds the potential to lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions while ensuring the highest safety and performance standard,” Energy Undersecretary Alessandro O. Sales said in a statement.

“The DoE is working to establish the necessary framework and regulations to support the adoption of SAF,” he added.

SAF adoption is an initiative of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which has put forward the Carbon Offsetting and Reduction Scheme for International Aviation (CORSIA).

The CORSIA timetable requires member states to start complying with the carbon offset requirements by 2024-2026, followed by the mandatory phasing in of SAF in 2027-2035.

According to the DoE, SAF is an “environmentally sustainable and chemically identical alternative to fossil fuel-based aviation fuel.”

The Philippines joined CORSIA in December 2018 through the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

The DoE conducted consultations in February along with the CAAP, Philippine National Oil Co. and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and discussed the potential advantages of SAF in preparation for full compliance by 2027.

The agency said that EASA is expected to complete a proposal for the Philippines’ SAF readiness evaluation by December. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera