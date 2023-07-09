THE Department of Transportation (DoTr) said it hopes to kick off the public procurement process for three provincial airports within the year, starting with Swiss challenges on three projects.

“There are three pending proposals with the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) right now. Then we will have the other provincial airports which we expect to submit to NEDA in the coming months,” DoTr Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Robert C.O. Lim told reporters last week.

Asked whether the three proposals can undergo Swiss challenge this year, Mr. Lim said: “I think for the three proposals, yes, I believe so as the three are already with the Investment Coordination Committee (ICC).”

The unsolicited proposals for the three airports — Laguindingan Airport in northern Mindanao, Bohol-Panglao International Airport, and Bicol International Airport — were submitted by Aboitiz Infracapital, Inc. during the last administration.

“Remember… They are subject to policy changes, and then they got stranded during the pandemic. And then, early on last year, the ICC came up with new regulations. They also had to make the changes to their proposals to comply with the new ICC regulations in October,” Mr. Lim said.

Aboitiz Infracapital confirmed that its proposals for the regional airport projects are still currently under evaluation.

“We remain optimistic though that the government will find great value and decide in favor of our proposal soon as we share the local government’s vision to transform the Bohol-Panglao International Airport into a world class gateway while keeping the distinct Filipino brand identity alive,” the company said in a Viber message.

Mr. Lim said that the DoTr is hoping for the NEDA to make its decision on the three unsolicited proposals in July or August.

“We hope that this month or next month, NEDA comes up with a decision and then after that, finishing touches like negotiations will take place and then the Swiss challenge can be within the year,” he said. — Justine Irish D. Tabile