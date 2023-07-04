THE Philippine Association of Black Iron and Galvanized Iron Pipes and Tubes Manufacturers, Inc. said hardware stores need to join the campaign against uncertified steel products, citing the danger to consumers of their continued proliferation.

“I implore each hardware retailer to view consumers as part of your family whom you (must) protect and give your best. Surely, this perspective will drive us toward higher regard for the technical regulations set by the mandatory product certification of steel,” the industry association’s President Mauro Dela Rosa Arce said during a recent industry event.

Trade Undersecretary Ruth B. Castelo called the steel pipe industry “an active partner of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in its quest to provide consumers with high-quality steel pipes. Our longstanding cooperation through the years manifests our common appreciation of these iron steel pipes as raw materials which must be of the highest standard to ensure that consumers will produce the most durable and safest steam, water, gas, and air lines, and steel frame structures,” Ms. Castelo said.

The DTI’s Bureau of Philippine Standards currently requires such products to undergo product certification.

The process includes testing to earn the Philippine Standard quality and/or safety certification mark or import commodity clearance certification.

Department Administrative Order No. 19-16 issued in December 2019 lays down the new technical regulations for the certification of steel pipes. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave