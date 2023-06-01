CEBU property developer and hotel operator AppleOne Group, Inc. said it is planning to expand to capitalize on the tourism industry’s recovery.

AppleOne said in a statement on Thursday that it plans to expand its hotel portfolio by entering into partnerships.

“We are in talks with several international luxury brands to help us deliver world-class service and convenience in real estate and tourism-related projects that are now under development within and outside our home market of Cebu,” AppleOne President Ray Manigsaca said.

“We have identified several areas in other parts of the Visayas and in Mindanao for our future development projects and diversification efforts,” he added.

Mr. Manigsaca said that AppleOne had previously tied with Marriott International to ensure quality services and amenities at its Residences at Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort.

He added that the Mahi Center, in Lapu-Lapu City, features a boutique mall, offices for IT businesses, and a business hotel to meet demand from the IT industry in the area.

“The hotel in Mahi Center is evidence of another strong partnership forged by AppleOne with the world’s largest hotel operator, Marriott International. Mahi Center will be a gateway to a dynamic and vibrant Mactan as it will bring forth world-class experiences and quality accommodations,” Mr. Manigsaca said.

Cebu province posted a 205% increase in domestic and foreign visitors to 2.8 million in 2022. The Central Visayas region, where Cebu is located, logged 3.6 million foreign and Filipino arrivals last year.

The Department of Tourism has set a target of 4.8 million international arrivals this year, against 2.65 million in 2022. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave