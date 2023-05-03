Local gov’ts urged to explore solid waste management PPPs due to limited funding

LOCAL government units (LGUs) will need to look into public-private partnerships (PPPs) for urban services like solid waste management due to the government’s limited resources, the Philippine Institute for Development Studies (PIDS) said.

“A PPP arrangement is a way forward for local government units to address technical, staffing, management, and resource gaps,” PIDS said in a policy note.

PIDS said solid waste management PPPs require “a competent and dedicated local technical working and negotiating team to engage with private sector proponents.”

It said interlocal cooperation could unlock more resources for solid waste management.

“Interlocal cooperation for common urban services, such as solid waste management, has become a critical tool to augment the limited resources of many LGUs to perform their mandates, especially with the full implementation of the Supreme Court Mandanas-Garcia ruling,” it said.

“LGUs must prioritize complying with their commitments… in inter-LGU alliances or clustering arrangements. Failure to fulfill these commitments can have legal and financial consequences since the agreements are considered business contracts,” it added.

PIDS said that the National Government should capacitate LGUs “to effectively and efficiently deliver local SWM services,” noting the need for technical skills, knowledge, and information.

“This can be achieved by collaborating with National Government agencies, donor groups, and the private sector to provide training and support to LGU officials and personnel,” it added. — Luisa Maria Jacinta C. Jocson