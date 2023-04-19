THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) said Philippine and global demographics will support greater opportunities in the market for halal goods, which are prepared in accordance with Islamic dietary rules.

“We see halal food as a sunrise industry. The growing Muslim population is a strong demand driver of the halal economy. Estimated at 1.9 billion in 2020, Muslims are 25% of the world’s population and projected to grow up to 2 billion by 2030,” Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual said in a keynote speech at a National Halal Capacity Building Program event on Tuesday.

The DTI said in a statement that halal goods present an opportunity for micro-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises, and cited the need for an adequately trained workforce.

“The Philippine government is also active in its pursuit of developing and promoting the halal industry through three separate active engagements — one with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Gulf Accreditation Center, and the International Halal Accreditation Forum,” the DTI said.

“Aside from this, the government seeks to renew its agreement with Brunei Darussalam and forge trade agreements with its neighbors in the ASEAN region,” it added.

Mr. Pascual said the DTI is developing the domestic halal industry by training producers especially in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

He added that the DTI’s Halal Board has been tasked with creating the Philippine Halal Development Plan as required by Republic Act No. 10817 or the Halal Export Development and Promotion Act. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave