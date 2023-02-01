PET FOOD demand in the Philippines is expected to rise 9% in 2023 in line with growing pet ownership, the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

The USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) in Manila projected the Philippine pet food market at $434 million this year in its Global Agricultural Information Network report.

“As pets became more popular household companions, especially during the pandemic, pet ownership and pet food sales have grown immensely over the past five years,” it said.

The dry dog food market was expected to grow 9% in 2023, it said. The wet cat food segment, on the other hand, is expected to grow 13%.

Food products for birds, fish, and small mammals have been posting “minimal growth” with the market for these products averaging $4 million a year since 2017, the FAS said.

The FAS said that the Philippines was the ninth-largest market for US dog and cat food products in 2021. It was the seventh-largest US agricultural export market.

“Dog and cat food exports to the Philippines showed immense growth in 2021 and are expected to grow in 2023. The majority of imported dog and cat food originates in Thailand, the US, and Europe,” the FAS said.

“Though more local manufacturers recently showed interest in selling pet food, most pure-breed pet owners prefer imported pet food,” it added.

Pet food brands now have online retail platforms and the emergence of pet store chains “present opportunities for product launches of new and imported pet food brands.”

According to a 2021 Rakuten survey, Philippine dog ownership was the highest in Asia at 67% of households; cat ownership was second-highest at 43%.

The Philippine Canine Club, Inc. estimates the number of dogs in the Philippines, regardless of breed, at 10.8 million in 2020. It recorded 40% growth in puppy registrations in 2021. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera