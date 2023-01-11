THE Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) said it met recently with the Irish and Belgian ambassadors to tap those countries’ expertise in digitalizing their economies.

Undersecretary for Public Affairs and Foreign Relations Anna Mae Y. Lamentillo said in a statement that the meeting with Irish Ambassador William John Carlos was “to discuss possible areas of digital cooperation between the Philippines and Ireland.”

Previously, Ms. Lamentillo met with Michel Parys, the Belgian ambassador to explore cooperation in cybersecurity, the implementation of digital IDs, and satellites.

The department said it is looking for partnership opportunities to tap technical expertise and best practices in digitalization.

The government “aims to provide universal connectivity and improve the delivery of government services through e-governance,” the department noted.

“We want to learn from digitally advanced nations in terms of building and improving digital infrastructure, improving the public’s access to and the government’s delivery of public services through digitalization, and strengthening measures against cyber threats,” she said. — Arjay L. Balinbin