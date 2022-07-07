THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said on Thursday that it is seeking an additional P500 million for the remaining civil works of the Albay-Sorsogon Connector Road project, which is expected to benefit up to 5,000 motorists daily once completed.

“The project has so far received an allocation of P2.21 billion,” the department said in a statement.

The remaining works are “civil works covering the installation of active and passive slope protection systems, metal beam guardrails and continuation of the concreting of the unpaved areas,” the department said.

The 15.87-kilometer connector road is a priority project for the Bicol Region, according to DPWH Region 5 Director Virgilio C. Eduarte.

“Locals and visitors will be able to utilize this all-weather road very soon. We are targeting completion of ongoing sections before the end of this year,” Mr. Eduarte said.

Once completed, the road is expected to reduce travel time by one hour.

The project will “eventually (improve) the economic condition of areas along its route,” Mr. Eduarte said. — Arjay L. Balinbin