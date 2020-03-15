Duterte negative for COVID-19

President Rodrigo R. Duterte had tested negative for the novel coronavirus, his former aide Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go said on Friday evening.

“The results of the tests for COVID-19 conducted on President Duterte and I turned out negative,” he said in a mobile-phone message. “We are fit and healthy to perform our duties.”

They were advised to undergo the test after having contact with Cabinet members who had been exposed to people who later tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). — Charmain A. Tadalan

















