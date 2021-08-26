FERDINAND “Bongbong” R. Marcos, Jr. might run for President next year, but is also open to the vice presidential post if he could find a running mate, his sister Senator María Imelda Josefa “Imee” R. Marcos said on Thursday.

“For all intents and purposes, he has his own setup, and he is running for President at the present time, but not officially declared,” the lawmaker told the ABS-CBN News Channel.

Mr. Marcos, son of the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, did not immediately reply to an e-mail seeking comment.

Ms. Marcos said her brother would be honored to be the vice-president of President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio. The tandem would be a “marriage made in heaven.”

“The most obvious thing is if the Dutertes have the solid south, we’re assumed to have the solid north,” she added. “It looks like a really solid tandem.”

“My brother is a fairly easy going fellow, and I believe that he is happy to talk to everyone,” Ms. Marcos said.

The senator said she supports a tandem between her brother and Ms. Duterte, but also does not mind if the presidential daughter chooses to work with Senator Christopher Lawrence T. Go instead.

Mr. Go, Mr. Duterte’s former aide, on Thursday said there were no issues between him and Ms. Duterte. “The degree of my love for the father is the same as my love for the child,” he said in a statement. — Alyssa Nicole O. Tan