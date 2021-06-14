Darren Espanto returns with his first virtual concert

1 of 2

FILIPINO-Canadian singer Darren Espanto sheds his teenage persona in his new online concert, Darren Home Run: The Comeback Concert, which will be shown on June 19 on ktx.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV.

Born on May 24, 2001, Mr. Espanto first appeared on Philippine television in 2014 as a contestant in The Voice Kids Philippines where he finished in second place under Team Sarah. In his seven-year career, Mr. Espanto has held major concerts in the Philippines, the USA, Canada, and the Middle East. His cover of Timmy Thomas’ 1990 single, “Dying Inside to Hold You,” has 49.8 million streams on Spotify.

A collaboration between ABS-CBN Events and MCA Music, the concert was initially scheduled on May 30 and 31, but was postponed after the singer was exposed to a coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) positive individual. The virtual concert was rescheduled in June.

“It’s called Darren Home Run because in the past seven years, I feel like I have hit the bases in the music/concert scene in the Philippines. It’s kind of like I hit a home run in this show. I just came back from Canada so I’m very excited,” Mr. Espanto said in an online press launch on June 8 held via Zoom.

“This is the biggest virtual concert that I have ever done. Most of the songs that I personally chose for the setlist are close to my heart and are related to my journey in showbiz,” Mr. Espanto said in a mixture of English and Filipino.

The concert is directed by Paolo Valenciano, with TV direction by Jon Moll and musical direction by Soc Mina. Performances on the show are choreographed by D Grind.

“What I envisioned, he (Paolo Valenciano) really brought to life. And I’m happy with how everything looks,” Mr. Espanto said of the stage direction.

“Since this is virtual show, it has to be pleasing to the eyes even if it’s just on a screen. We want to bring the whole concert experience to your homes or wherever the people watching will be,” he added.

Darren Home Run: The Comeback Concert on June 19, 8 p.m., has a re-run the next day, June 20, at 10 a.m., via ktx.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV. His new single, “Tama Na,” is now available on digital music streaming services. Tickets to the concert are available via KTX.ph, iWantTFC, and TFC IPTV. VIP tickets — at P1,500 — are only for the June 19 live show via KTX.ph, and come with exclusive access to a Zoom party with Mr. Espanto. Regular tickets are available at P699. SKYcable subscribers can watch the concert commercial-free and in high-definition via SKY Pay-Per-View on June 19, 8 p.m., for P699. To get the pay-per-view passes, they can visit mysky.com.ph/skyppv or text SKY PPV <Account No.> to 23662. — Michelle Anne P. Soliman