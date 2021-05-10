INTERNATIONAL Masters Daniel Quizon and Michael Concio, Jr. produced impressive results at the Asian Zonal 3.3 Championship on Sunday to earn berths at the FIDE World Chess Cup later this year.

Sixteen-year-old Quizon drew with top seed Grandmaster Susanto Megaranto of Indonesia after 30 moves of Queen’s Gambit Accepted to claim the title with seven points.

Mr. Concio, meanwhile, secured the other World Cup slot by winning the final round against second seed Grandmaster Novendra Priasmoro of Indonesia, scoring 6.5 points and also finishing at solo second place.

The two Filipino chess sensations, who are playing under the guidance of Dasmariñas City Rep. Elpidio “Pidi” Barzaga, Jr. and national coach FIDE Master Roel Abelgas, were both assured of a combined purse worth $3,750 (P187,500) for their showing.

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) World Cup takes place from July to August in Sochi, Russia. — Marlon Bernardino