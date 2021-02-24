Crown Asia maintains pipes supply to gov’t infra projects

DESPITE the pandemic’s impact, Crown Asia Chemicals Corp. said it would continue to supply manufactured pipes to the government’s infrastructure projects.

“This is in line with the renewed drive and collaboration of the Philippine government and private sectors for robust growth and economic development in the country,” the listed producer of plastic products told the stock exchange.

The company began supplying the second phase of the North-South Railway Project, which spans Malolos in Bulacan to New Clark City in Tarlac. The project goes through Pampanga’s Clark International Airport.

The first phase of the project, covering a line from Tutuban to Malolos, is also about to begin. The railway will cover 91 kilometers once completed.

A total of 10 stations are spread throughout the stretch, namely: Tutuban, Solis, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Mecauayan, Marilao, Bocaue, Balagtas, Guiguinto, and Malolos.

Another recipient of Crown Asia’s manufactured pipes is the recently opened 18.83-kilometer Metro Manila Skyway Stage 3. The elevated expressway spans from Buendia, Makati City to the North Luzon Expressway in Balintawak, Quezon City.

The company is also providing materials for the construction of MRT-7, a project said to be 23-kilometers long. The railway line features 14 stations from Bulacan to MRT-3 in Quezon City.

“These are just some of the Crown project partnerships for economic progress, moving population, goods and services to uplift the lives of more Filipinos,” the company said.

Crown Asia shares at the stock exchange on Tuesday inched up 0.94% to finish at P2.14 apiece. — K. C. G. Valmonte