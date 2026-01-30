Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) Corp. is aiming to maintain its 46% market share in 2026, with plans to introduce five more models in the same year.

“We are so happy to have hit 46% market share last year. And we want to keep that momentum as big as possible this year too,” said TMP President Masando Hashimoto in a press conference on Thursday.

To maintain this, he said that the company will be leveraging its connection with the car owners by “pursuing lifetime value even after the car purchase.”

“We will ensure that Toyota and Lexus are always there … That is what we have to do to keep our brand high,” he added.

Last year, TMP remained the industry leader after selling 229,447 Toyota and Lexus units. This is 5.2% higher compared to last year and accounted for 46% of the market share.

The top-selling Toyota models in 2025 were Vios (27,811 units), Avanza (24,704 units), and Hilux (23,735 units).

Meanwhile, the top-selling Lexus models were NXh (735 units), RXh (312 units), and LMh (296 units).

Across Toyota’s markets, sales-wise the country ranked 10th in 2025, while it ranked 23rd in terms of market.

Meanwhile, the Philippine automotive industry expects the market to grow between 491,000 to 510,000 this year, said Mr. Hashimoto.

“This number is actually the fourth biggest volume among Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, ahead of Vietnam, following Thailand’s 600,000,” he said.

“We are quite sure that this momentum of growth will be kept the same for the coming years. And we are again aiming for 46% of market share,” he added.

Despite cautious optimism, he said that the company will be introducing five more models this year.

“We have five exciting major models lined up and a lot of other improvements coming your way,” he said.

In particular, TMP plans to launch three new electrified models in the first half, which are the Urban Cruiser battery electric vehicle (EV), the RAV4 hybrid EV, and the Land Cruiser 300 hybrid EV.

These will be followed by the launches of the Land Cruiser FJ and the all-new Hilux.

Last year, TMP saw a 40% increase in the sale of its electrified models to 19,516 units.

This accounted for 9% of the total units sold by the company in 2025.

Since 2009, TMP has sold 44,228 electrified units as part of its continuing efforts toward carbon neutrality. —Justine Irish D. Tabile