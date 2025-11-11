EAST ZONE concessionaire Manila Water Co., Inc. said its sewer connections have reached over 360,000, covering residential, commercial, and industrial accounts.

The company added 43,604 new accounts in September, one of the highest monthly gains this year, it said in a statement on Monday.

To support its sewer coverage targets, Manila Water is accelerating key infrastructure projects across Mandaluyong, Marikina, Taguig, Quezon City, and Antipolo, the company said.

These include the Aglipay Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and network in Mandaluyong, which is already undergoing commissioning and operational testing, and the Hinulugang Taktak STP in Antipolo, which is already physically completed and slated for inauguration this November.

Other ongoing works include the Marikina North-Batasan diversion project, and critical segments of the Taguig North Network and the Quezon City East Network.

“Sewer infrastructure like the Hinulugang Taktak STP and the Aglipay STP are key to protecting our waterways and improving sanitation in our communities. These milestones reflect our commitment to expanding coverage and delivering long-term environmental benefits,” said Dittie Galang, Manila Water corporate communications department head.

In September, the company emptied 11,013 septic tanks across the East Zone, serving both scheduled customers under the desludging program and those who requested the service outside their assigned schedule.

The company said these ongoing efforts support its mandate to ensure comprehensive sewer and sanitation coverage throughout the East Zone, as required by regulators, and contribute to healthier communities and cleaner waterways. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera