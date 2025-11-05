Robinsons and Ayala Land officials make it to Forbes Asia list

TWO FILIPINAS have been named to Forbes Asia’s 2025 Power Businesswomen list, which recognizes 20 female leaders reshaping the region’s corporate landscape.

Ayala Corp. Managing Director Mariana Beatriz E. Zobel de Ayala, an eighth-generation member of one of the Philippines’ oldest business families, was cited for her leadership in the leasing and hospitality units of Ayala Land, Inc. She also serves as president of Ayala Malls, one of the country’s largest retail chains.

Forbes Asia noted that Ms. Zobel de Ayala is leading the company’s pipeline to redevelop and build new malls, a move expected to increase its gross leasable area to 2.9 million square meters by 2028.

She was also cited for steering Ayala Land’s $500-million (P29.3 billion) investment to double its hotel room inventory to 7,500 by 2030.

Joining her on the list is Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio, president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Robinsons Land Corp. She is the first woman and nonfamily executive to head the Gokongwei-led property arm of JG Summit Holdings, Inc.

Ms. Aragon-GoBio is steering Robinsons’ P125-billion expansion over the next five years, including a push to “premiumize” its brands.

“The women on this year’s Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen list are not just adapting to change but actively shaping the future of the region’s business landscape,” Forbes Asia Editorial Director Rana Wehbe Watson said in a statement.

“Some are forging paths in hot sectors like data centers, semiconductors and rare earths, while others are guiding their family businesses to new heights,” she added.

Forbes Asia said more than half of the women named have a track record in banking, consumer goods and transportation. Three are first-generation entrepreneurs, it added.

Other female leaders included in the list are HSBC Hong Kong CEO Maggie Ng and Shangri-La Asia CEO Kuok Hui Kwong of Hong Kong and Sunway Executive Deputy Chairperson Sarena Cheah of Malaysia.

Forbes Asia also named South Korea’s Shinsegae, Inc. Chairperson Chung Yoo-Kyung, CIMB Group Country Head and Bank CIMB Niaga President Director and CEO Lani Darmawan from Indonesia and Lynas Rare Earths Managing Director and CEO Amanda Lacaze from Australia.

It also cited three leaders from India — Hindustan Unilever CEO Priya Nair, OfBusiness co-founder Ruchi Kalra and Toyota Kirloskar Motor Vice-Chairperson Manasi Kirloskar Tata.

From Singapore, leaders cited were DayOne Data Centers CEO Jamie Khoo and Temasek Singapore incoming President Png Chin Yee.

Also on the list are Kasikornbank CEO Kattiya Indaravijaya of Thailand, Trip.com Group CEO Jane Wiwynn, Chairperson and Chief Strategy Officer Emily Hong and Marketech International Chairperson and CEO Margaret Kao of Taiwan. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz