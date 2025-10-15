IKEA PHILIPPINES will open its first Plan and Order Shop at TriNoma Mall in Quezon City on Oct. 23 through a partnership with Ayala Malls.

“Almost four years ago, we said hello to the Philippines for the first time, opening the store in Pasay City, which, by the way, is still the biggest IKEA store in the world,” IKEA Philippines Country Retail Manager Ricardo Pinheiro said during a briefing on Tuesday.

“And I’m so proud today to share with you the news about the opening of our first ‘Plan and Order Shop’ in the Philippines, in Quezon City, in partnership with Ayala Malls in TriNoma,” he added.

Spanning 500 square meters, the small-scale store features room vignettes and product displays and allows customers to order the full IKEA range of more than 8,500 articles, plan their home solutions, and purchase selected products and furnishing accessories, particularly in the cooking, eating, and home organization categories.

The TriNoma location will also function as a free collection point for online orders, part of IKEA’s effort to make its products more accessible to communities across Metro Manila.

“This partnership between IKEA and Ayala Malls allows us to create spaces that are accessible, convenient, and inspiring. This enables us to be true to our vision of creating a better everyday life for the many people,” Mr. Pinheiro said.

He said TriNoma was chosen for its strategic location serving the large residential markets of Quezon City, Caloocan, Malabon, Navotas, and Valenzuela, and its accessibility via major thoroughfares such as the North Luzon Expressway and Skyway 3.

“It also serves as a gateway to the provinces in Central Luzon, such as Bulacan and Pampanga,” he added.

He said that the company has invested around half a million euros for the space in TriNoma alone.

“In the Philippines, what is most popular are kitchen, cooking and eating, and home organization articles — pots, pans, knives, chopping boards, plates, glasses, and interior organizers,” he said.

Asked about expansion, he said IKEA will focus first on making the TriNoma shop successful.

“So now we are in the north, and although it looks very exciting and everybody is looking for more sites, we are now focusing on making this one, this ‘Plan and Order Shop,’ successful,” he said.

“Will we have a possibility in the future? Probably yes, but it’s too early to talk about that today,” he added.

Mr. Pinheiro also said the opening also comes at an ideal time, as Filipinos begin preparations for the long Christmas season, when cooking and dining at home become central to celebrations.

“I think Christmas in the Philippines is a unique case for IKEA in the world. There is not another country in the world that launches a Christmas range like we do in the Philippines on the first of September,” he said.

Aside from its Christmas collection of trees, decorations, and lighting, he said IKEA expects stronger demand for dinnerware, cookware, dining tables, and kitchens during the holidays.

The IKEA Plan and Order Shop will be located at the ground level of TriNoma Mall on North Avenue corner EDSA, Quezon City. — Justine Irish D. Tabile