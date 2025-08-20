SM HOTELS and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC), the hospitality arm of SM Prime Holdings, Inc., targets to open the P1.5-billion Park Inn by Radisson in Sta. Rosa, Laguna by the first quarter (Q1) of 2029 as part of its push to expand in regional growth centers.

The hotel will feature 201 rooms, dining outlets, a pool, a gym, and dedicated spaces for meetings and events, SM Prime said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

Park Inn by Radisson Sta. Rosa will be directly connected to an SM mall and to the upcoming 4,000-square-meter (sq.m.) SMX Sta. Rosa Trade Hall, which is expected to attract regional and national meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions (MICE) organizers and guests.

The hotel, designed by H1 Architecture, blends contemporary hospitality with local character and brand standards. It will be located within an integrated SM Prime development along the Sta. Rosa-Tagaytay Road in Laguna.

“With the City of Sta. Rosa’s growth as a business and industrial hub, demand for accommodations from business and leisure travelers continues to rise. The new hotel will meet this need, generate local jobs, and boost the city’s economic activity,” SMHCC Executive Vice-President Peggy E. Angeles said.

Ms. Angeles said at a recent briefing that SMHCC’s expansion plan reflects the surge in domestic tourism.

“Domestic tourism is thriving. The current demand is primarily from domestic travelers, driven by leisure travel and the steady recovery of MICE. This aligns well with our regional expansion strategy in growth corridors like Sta. Rosa,” she said.

She added that construction is ongoing for the 301-room Park Inn by Radisson in Cebu, while other locations are still being finalized.

In June, SMHCC said it plans to open seven new hotel projects by end-2029, which will raise its total hotel count to 17 from the current 10. Six of the new projects will be under the Park Inn by Radisson brand, while one will be developed under the Radisson brand.

The new hotels will add more than 1,300 rooms to SMHCC’s inventory, bringing its total room count to 3,923 from 2,602.

SMHCC currently operates 10 hotels with over 2,600 rooms, six convention centers, and two trade halls with more than 42,000 sq.m. of leasable space.

Its portfolio includes Park Inn by Radisson, Conrad Manila, Radisson Blu, Lanson Place, Taal Vista Hotel, and Pico Sands Hotel.

SM Prime shares closed unchanged at P23.60 each on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave