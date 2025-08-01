AYALA LAND HOSPITALITY (ALH) has signed a deal with American hospitality group Marriott International to build a 260-room hotel in Makati City.

Under the agreement, ALH will collaborate with Marriott International to debut Moxy Hotels, the foreign hospitality group’s lifestyle brand.

The property will rise within the 21-hectare Circuit Makati, Ayala Land, Inc.’s (ALI) mixed-use township in Barangay Carmona, Makati City.

The location is near retail and boutique shops, event grounds, green and active lifestyle spaces, and arts and entertainment venues, ALH noted.

“Moxy Hotels is celebrated worldwide for its playful, high-energy vibe that makes travel feel exciting and different,” Kevin Iranzo, director, hotel development – Philippines, Marriott International, said in a statement.

“It’s the perfect fit for dynamic urban destinations filled with culture and entertainment. We’re truly excited to bring Moxy Hotels to the Philippines and especially in Circuit Makati.”

Marriott International, which has a portfolio of over 9,500 properties worldwide, operates 12 properties under six brands in the Philippines.

The hotel will feature contemporary rooms and suites with a playful, multi-functional design.

Upon check-in, guests will be welcomed with a drink from Bar Moxy. Other amenities include social spaces, a fitness center, a swimming pool, event venues, and meeting rooms.

According to ALH, Moxy Circuit Makati is designed for global travelers seeking immersive, culturally rich experiences.

The hotel is envisioned as a social hub for guests looking for a fun and adventurous experience. Interiors will feature graphic designs by Filipino comic book artists, showcasing the humor and nostalgia found in Philippine comics.

“We are excited to design something truly lifestyle-driven, while beginning to tell the story of a different kind of art form, an ode to the illustrators and komiks artists who have long shaped a powerful visual narrative in the Philippines,” ALH Creative Director Paloma Urquijo Zobel de Ayala said.

“From design to service touchpoints, every stay is thoughtfully curated to reflect the spirit of the neighborhood and the moments that matter, always with a dash of fun and a sense of adventure,” Ms. Zobel de Ayala said.

The hotel also aligns with ALH’s plan to build 8,000 rooms by 2030, it said.

“Our vision remains steadfast: to bring Filipino hospitality to the global stage by crafting experiences that connect guests more deeply with each place and its culture,” said George I. Aquino, president and chief executive officer at ALH.

“With Moxy Hotels, we offer travelers a playful and vibrant hotel experience. We’re excited to collaborate with Marriott to create what we believe will set a new benchmark for authentic, dynamic, and imaginative urban destinations,” Mr. Aquino added.

At the local bourse on Thursday, ALI shares declined by 3.10% or 80 centavos to close at P25 apiece. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz