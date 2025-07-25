THE AYALA GROUP said its companies have once again been listed in the FTSE4Good Index Series for their respective environmental, social, and governance (ESG) practices.

The companies that remained on the list are holding company Ayala Corp., as well as core businesses ACEN Corp., Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI), Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI), and Globe Telecom, Inc.

Ayala Corp., ALI, and BPI have been included since 2015. Globe has been part of the index since 2016, while ACEN has been cited since 2023.

“Our inclusion in the index reflects the commitment of our whole group to sustainability. For a developing country like ours, sustainability means investing in a future where every Filipino can thrive. We want to be part of that future,” Ayala Corp. President and Chief Executive Officer Cezar P. Consing said in an e-mailed statement on Thursday.

The FTSE4Good Index Series is a semi-annually reviewed index by global index and data provider FTSE Russell, a unit of the London Stock Exchange Group that periodically distributes stock market indices.

The index series measures the performance of companies demonstrating strong ESG practices.

Companies are evaluated on corporate governance, health and safety, anti-corruption, and climate change. Businesses included in the FTSE4Good Index Series meet a variety of environmental, social, and governance criteria.

As of end-2024, the Ayala group’s total sustainable finance transactions stood at $6.2 billion. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave