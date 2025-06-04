LISTED Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) said it targets to open the first phase of Ayala Malls Arca South in Taguig City in December.

“The first phase is launching at the end of the year, and it will be a reflection of a new way of thinking about what community centers are, most especially destination centers,” ALI Leasing and Hospitality Group Head Mariana Zobel de Ayala said in an e-mailed statement on Tuesday.

“We envision Ayala Malls Arca South as the ultimate destination marketplace — fresh produce, flowers and plants, crafts, pa-luto, and coffee roasteries — all anchored on the best of the Philippines. If we succeed, it will be a place people will go out of their way to travel to,” she added.

Ayala Malls Arca South will feature a food hall designed as a convergence space for diverse flavors and cultures. It will also have a dedicated market hall spotlighting regional delicacies and fresh produce through a cook-to-order dining concept, as well as an artisanal coffee hub.

The mall is situated within ALI’s 74-hectare Arca South estate in Taguig City.

ALI said Arca South has gained momentum in residential, healthcare, and infrastructure development. It currently features six residential projects from Ayala Land Premier, Alveo, and Avida.

Arbor Lanes and Gardencourt Residences, Ayala Land Premier’s signature developments, continue to draw strong interest, the company also said.

Arca South also hosts Healthway Cancer Care Hospital, Landers Superstore, and The Arca South Pitch.

The company plans to open the Blue Leaf venue next year, offering a premium space for social and corporate events.

Accessibility to the area is expected to improve with the completion of the Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange (TCITx), an intermodal facility developed in partnership with key government agencies and the private sector.

Once operational, TCITx will link Arca South to the Skyway, Southeast Metro Manila Expressway (C6), Metro Manila Subway, and North-South Commuter Railway.

ALI shares rose by 1.06% or 25 centavos to P23.75 per share on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Octave