ISUZU PHILIPPINES Corp. (IPC) has started construction of its 50th dealership in the country, which is expected to open by the end of the year, the company said on Tuesday.

The upcoming dealership, to be located in Mandaluyong City, is being developed in partnership with ICONIC Dealership, Inc., the company said in a statement.

The company described the site as “strategic,” citing the city’s mix of commercial establishments, residential communities, and expanding middle-class population.

“It brings the Isuzu brand even closer to a wide array of customers in one of the most progressive corridors of Metro Manila,” IPC President Mikio Tsukui said in a statement.

The facility will have a total floor area of 2,108 square meters (sq.m.), including a 709-sq.m. showroom that can accommodate up to five display units. It will also feature four service bays, a car wash area, and customer parking.

As of March, IPC ranked sixth in total automotive sales in the country, accounting for 4,371 units, or 3.73% of the industry total, according to a joint report by the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. and the Truck Manufacturers Association. — J.I.D. Tabile