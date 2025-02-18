COMCLARK NETWORK and Technology Corp. intends to resubmit its unsolicited proposal to take over the management of the country’s air navigation, traffic, and control system, the company’s chief executive officer (CEO) said.

The company is set to provide the government with supplemental documents to complete its P29.82-billion unsolicited proposal in the next few days, ComClark CEO Dennis Anthony H. Uy told reporters on Monday.

“When we submitted [our proposal], the IRR (implementing rules and regulations) of the PPP (public-private partnership) was not there yet,” Mr. Uy said, noting that the company must comply with the IRR of the PPP Law.

To recall, the Public-Private Partnership Center previously said that the government had returned and decided to reject ComClark’s unsolicited proposal. However, Mr. Uy had clarified earlier that ComClark’s proposal was still on the table.

Mr. Uy said the IRR of the PPP Law requires the company to prove that ComClark, together with its partner, has the technical experience and capability to operate air navigation facilities.

The IRR of the PPP Law streamlines and addresses the bottlenecks that have hampered the implementation of PPP projects.

ComClark will submit additional documents to complete its unsolicited proposal to manage the country’s air navigation, traffic, and control system, Mr. Uy said, adding that the supplemental submission will include technical documents to prove the track record and experience of its partner Enaire and Indra.

The two companies are both Spanish firms with expertise in air traffic navigation and providers of solutions in transport and air traffic.

“We will complete [the requirements]. You have all track records and you have all the necessary documentation. I think it would not take long. Part of the PPP Law, you need to have a technical services agreement with experienced operators. So, you need to prove that you have the capability to do this,” Mr. Uy said.

ComClark’s P29.82-billion proposal targets the overhaul of the country’s outdated air navigation systems, Mr. Uy said.

He added that the overhaul of the country’s air navigation system would take years, as it requires the establishment of a training institute and sites.

“We need to train our people, to train them to adapt to new technology. We need to develop a site,” he added.

According to the PPP Center’s website, ComClark’s proposal encompasses the construction, modernization, and operation of air navigation service facilities, including air traffic services, communications, navigation, surveillance, and traffic management systems. The company plans to execute the project with an international partner.

The proposal aims to modernize air traffic safety while also enhancing operational efficiency and reliability. — Ashley Erika O. Jose