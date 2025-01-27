GLOBE Telecom, Inc. said it is currently selecting sites for the potential deployment of its next-generation broadband technology.

The company has conducted a pilot test of its 50-gigabit passive optical network (50GPON) technology, which will help it provide high-speed connectivity, the Ayala-led telecommunications company said in a statement on Sunday.

“With this milestone, we’re taking a giant step towards ensuring our network is ready to support the evolving needs of our customers,” Globe Vice-President for Broadband Service Planning and Engineering James L. Lim said.

“Globe is in the process of identifying possible areas and early adopters of the technology solution in preparation for future deployment,” the company said.

This technology would allow Globe to transmit data at 50 Gbps speed, which will surpass the capabilities of its current 10GPON technology.

The pilot testing of Globe’s 50GPON included a large scope of testing to fully assess its capabilities.

The 50GPON technology is expected to be utilized for smart cities, telemedicine, advanced manufacturing, e-learning, and secure enterprise connectivity.

Earlier this month, Globe deployed its first private 5G network to offer dedicated connectivity to businesses while providing a secure network. It said its 5G network would offer dedicated connectivity to businesses while leveraging 5G potential to power advanced digital solutions.

At the local bourse on Friday, shares in the company closed P22, or 0.96% lower, at P2,278 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose