Roberto Jimenez steps down from PSE

THE Philippine Stock Exchange, Inc. (PSE) said that seasoned Finance Executive Roberto Jose R. Jimenez has stepped down as the market operator’s assistant vice-president and finance division head due to retirement.

Mr. Jimenez’s retirement took effect on Jan. 1, the PSE said in a stock exchange disclosure on Tuesday.

According to the PSE, Mr. Jimenez joined the company in February 2019. He had been in the finance field for close to two decades.

Mr. Jimenez was the director of engineering fleet management, commercial, and finance of Cebu Air, Inc. from August 2010 to January 2019.

From 2002 to 2010, Mr. Jimenez was the finance and administration head of various Citadel Holdings Inc. subsidiaries, including Textron Corp., Citadel Shipping Services, Inc., and Rapid, Inc.

He has a master’s degree in business management from the Asian Institute of Management and a bachelor of science degree in industrial engineering from the University of the Philippines.

