THE Department of Energy (DoE) endorsed seven energy projects in November to undergo a system impact study (SIS) with the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines.

“In November 2024, the DoE issued seven SIS endorsements, which are composed of one amendment and six new applications,” the department said in a document posted on its website.

Such studies are conducted to determine the adequacy and capability of the grid to accommodate the new connection.

The power projects have a combined potential capacity of more than 800 megawatts (MW).

The department issued SIS endorsements for five solar power projects, one wind power project, and one biomass project.

For solar power, those endorsed for SIS are Embrace Nature Power1 Corp.’s 180-megawatt-peak (MWp) Agrovoltaic Solar Power Project and 192 megawatt-hour battery energy storage system; Fortune Renewable Energy Corp.’s 120-MWp Fortune Lal-lo Solar Energy Power Project; and Zamboanguita Solar Power Corp.’s 60.012-MWp Zamboanguita Solar Power Project.

The list also includes Upgrade Energy Philippines, Inc.’s 47-MWp Pontevedra Solar Power Project and Enfinity Philippines Renewable Resources Third, Inc.’s 11.22-MWp Butuan City 1 Solar Power Project.

The DoE also endorsed CleanTech Global Renewables, Inc.’s 187.20-MW Tayabas South Wind Energy Project and Pilipinas Renewable Energy Corp.’s 15-MW Panay Biomass Power Project in Iloilo.

This year, the department has issued 179 SIS endorsements, including 174 for renewable energy projects and five for energy storage systems. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera