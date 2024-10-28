GLOBE TELECOM, INC. and unit Asticom Technology, Inc. have partnered with Transcelestial Technologies Pte Ltd. to introduce a laser communication system in the Philippines, the Ayala-led company said.

“Laser communications hold immense promise for the future of high-speed, reliable connectivity, particularly in areas where deploying physical infrastructure is difficult or impractical,” Joel R. Agustin Globe head of service planning and engineering, said in a statement on Sunday.

Globe said the partnership would help advance the expansion of 4G and 5G coverage in the country, while also offering a cost-efficient alternative to fiber optics.

Headquartered in Singapore, Transcelestial Technologies has developed laser communication systems through its CENTAURI device, which allows wireless fiber-like connectivity.

“By combining our CENTAURI laser technology with Globe’s network expertise and Asticom’s implementation, we’ve demonstrated how next-generation technologies can seamlessly integrate with and enhance existing network architectures,” Transcelestial Technologies cofounder Mohammad Danesh said.

This technology allows data transmission without the need for physical cables, Globe said, adding that the deployment of Transcelestial Technologies’ CENTAURI devices would ensure high-speed connectivity at key infrastructure points.

Asticom Technology, Globe’s shared services and outsourcing arm, will help implement and deploy the technology across the country.

Globe has been testing technologies to help advance 5G rollout and enhance data and service coverage in the country.

Last month, it said its satellite-to-SMS trial in remote areas was progressing after successfully sending text messages using standard phone via low-earth orbit satellite connection.

In June, Globe announced a partnership with Global, Inc. to assess the potential of satellite-direct-to-phone communication services in remote areas of the country.

Lynk is an international company that develops satellite-to-mobile-phone constellation technology to enhance mobile phone service coverage. — Ashley Erika O. Jose