LISTED Philippine Seven Corp. (PSC) has opened the 4,000th 7-Eleven store in the country.

The new store is in Newport District, Pasay City, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

PSC is the exclusive licensee of the 7-Eleven convenience store brand in the Philippines.

PSC opened its first 7-Eleven store in February 1984, located at the corner of EDSA and Kamias Road in Metro Manila.

PSC also opened another store in Angeles City, Pampanga on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, PSC shares rose by 0.42% or 30 centavos to P72.30 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave