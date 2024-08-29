DAVAO CITY — Indonesian airline TransNusa Aviation Group has expressed interest in operating direct flights between Davao City and Manado, Indonesia, according to an official from the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Romeo M. Montenegro, MinDA assistant secretary, told BusinessWorld that he met with TransNusa executives at their Jakarta office on Aug. 21.

“The meeting with TransNusa was also a pitch for Mindanao and presented trade, investment, and tourism opportunities, particularly highlighting Davao. We also cited the passenger stats of previous Davao-Manado flights, the recently extended EAGA travel tax exemption, and other EAGA incentives for airlines,” Mr. Montenegro said.

The meeting took place during his visit to Indonesia for the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Senior Officials Meeting, which was held with the Asian Development Bank on Aug. 20.

He said TransNusa, which currently operates domestic flights within Indonesia and to several international destinations, is considering the first quarter of 2025 as a potential start date for the new route, with initial flights two-three times per week.

“Right now, Manado is serving as a hub for TransNusa’s ARJ21 aircraft flights,” Mr. Montenegro said. Manado, a major city in North Sulawesi, is known for its vibrant marine life and tourism industry.

To recall, Leading Edge Air Services Corp. (LEASCOR), an aviation services provider based in the Philippines and a subsidiary of ACDI Multi-Purpose Cooperative, was planning to begin servicing the air route between Davao and Manado this year.

LEASCOR and MinDA conducted an exploratory business mission to North Sulawesi in January to evaluate the potential resumption of air connectivity between Davao and Manado.

Mr. Montenegro noted that LEASCOR has not yet finalized its plans, as the company has deployed its ATR aircraft for domestic regional routes, including the Zamboanga-Jolo route. — Maya M. Padillo