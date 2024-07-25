CALAMBA CITY — The Gokongwei Brothers Foundation (GBF) said it continues to offer free technology-vocational scholarships under the 10th year of its Iskolar ni Juan program, which prepares students for jobs at Universal Robina Corp. (URC) production facilities.

“Iskolar ni Juan (INJ) provides senior high school graduates and college undergraduates with a direct pathway to education and employment in the manufacturing industry,” GBF Trustee Marcia Y. Gokongwei said during the INJ anniversary event on July 23.

GBF, in partnership with URC, launched the INJ program with the vision of building a “highly skilled workforce” at the three-story Technical Training Center in Calamba City, Laguna, she said.

“Our scholars are provided with free tech-voc training in mechatronics and guaranteed employment in one of URC’s production facilities across the country,” Ms. Gokongwei said.

Among the facilities in the center are the mechanical/workbench lab, hydraulic lab, process instrumentation lab, pneumatics, and MFG process training room.

The INJ beneficiaries are offered a subsidized scholarship that covers tuition, transportation, school supplies, uniforms, accommodation, and meals.

After their stay in Laguna for the seven-month academic term, the scholars will undergo five months of on-the-job training at URC plants and other business affiliates.

To date, there are more than 500 graduates of the program.

GBF said about 60% of the graduates are still working with URC, while others have pursued college degrees or work for manufacturing companies locally and globally.

Raymund L. Ganotice, technical training center director, said the program is designed to meet the workforce requirements of URC-Branded Consumer Foods Group (BCFG).

“In the past, we also had Gokongwei affiliates, like the one in Simlong, where you have the petrochem plant. So, they’re heavy on instrumentation. Therefore, we offer two courses: mechatronics and instrumentation,” he added.

Mr. Ganotice said it depends on the requirements of the workers — and “now it’s all mechatronics for the 19 plants of BCFG,” which involves the food manufacturing process.

Despite the fully subsidized scholarship with free board and lodging, he said the INJ is also having trouble attracting scholars, which might be due to the “blue-collar mentality” and state universities offering free bachelor’s degrees.

Mc William B. Espenocilla, a scholar of the INJ, said that including batches 21 and 22, there are 35 students, while batch 23 will arrive in August.

The foundation added that it aims to double its current number of scholars in the next three years to maximize the potential of the program and the technical training center in producing tech-skilled and workforce-ready graduates.

The one-year program, which combines classroom learning and OJT, awards scholars an NCII certification from the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante