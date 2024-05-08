METRO PACIFIC Health Corp. (MPH) has acquired a majority shareholding in UHBI-Parañaque Doctors Hospital, Inc. (PDH), marking the company’s 10th hospital in Metro Manila.

PDH is a 94-bed Level 2 hospital in Parañaque City that caters to the barangays of Don Bosco, Sun Valley, and Moonwalk, as well as other high-density residential villages in the city, MPH said in a statement on Tuesday.

The hospital sits on about 6,000 square meters of land. Its facilities include a new seven-storey building that can boost capacity to a total of 150 beds once activated.

MPH’s transformation plan for PDH includes the full utilization of the new building, improvement of the patient flow and enhancement of patient experience through the rationalization of its ground floor, upgrade of hospital equipment, and improvement of clinic spaces.

“Parañaque City is a key market between Makati and Muntinlupa which MPH has been keen to have a presence in. We are grateful to be part of PDH, a hospital with a rich history and a strong pool of over 200 active doctors,” MPH President Augie Palisoc, Jr. said.

PDH marks the 24th hospital under MPH’s nationwide portfolio of healthcare facilities. Its other hospitals include Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, Davao Doctors Hospital, and Riverside Medical Center.

MPH is the healthcare arm of Pangilinan-led conglomerate Metro Pacific Investments Corp. (MPIC).

MPIC is one of three key Philippine units of First Pacific, the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

