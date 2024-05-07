MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. said it has tapped satellite-based infrastructure intelligence company Asterra to use satellite imagery and artificial intelligence (AI) to detect underground pipe leaks.

Detecting underground pipe leaks will help the company to reduce network losses and recover more water supply for distribution, the west zone concessionaire said in a statement on Monday.

“By leveraging on this cutting-edge technology, Maynilad can locate underground pipe leaks in a more efficient way, as it reduces the time and effort needed for our field personnel to pin-point leak sources that often involves digging test pits on the streets,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

The water company said it has tapped Asterra’s patented algorithms that were originally developed to detect water on other planets.

The use of the technology involves applying algorithmic analysis to track the spectral “signature” of potable water underground over a land area of approximately 3,000 square kilometers captured in a satellite image, it said.

The leakage information that the AI algorithms pick up are captured in a geographic information system report that specifies street locations, enabling Maynilad to fast-track the process of detecting and repairing underground leaks.

The company said it is examining 1,000 kilometers of its primary lines across its service area and “actively looking” for possible leaks during its year-long pilot use of Asterra’s technology.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera