PETROGREEN Energy Corp. has signed an agreement with China-based company Trina Solar Co. Ltd. for the purchase of 117 megawatts (MW) of solar panels.

The solar panels will be used for multiple projects in the Philippines led by PetroGreen’s subsidiary, Rizal Green Energy Corp., the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“This cooperation (is expected to) boost the Philippines’ energy transition to renewable energy through solar power projects and will contribute to achieving a low-carbon future,” PetroGreen Vice-President for Commercial Operations and Business Development Maria Victoria M. Olivar said.

PetroGreen said that Trina Solar will also supply modules for its own projects, including those in the provinces of Nueva Ecija, Pangasinan, and Isabela.

Overall, the projects will use more than 129,000 modules, generating an estimated annual energy yield of 129.14 gigawatt-hours, the company said.

The agreement allows the company to explore a range of module types, which would be “the most suitable modules” for its projects, helping optimize performance and efficiency, PetroGreen noted.

“This collaboration… aligns with Trina Solar’s mission to drive sustainable development through innovative solar solutions,” said Elva Wang, head of Southeast Asia at Trina Solar Asia Pacific.

“By expanding our footprint in the Philippines and forging long-term partnerships with industry leaders like PetroGreen, we are confident that together, we can significantly contribute to the Philippines’ clean energy goals and solidify Trina Solar’s position as a key player in the country’s solar revolution,” she added.

Trina Solar is mainly engaged in PV products, PV systems, and smart energy.

“While the current (agreement) focuses on the supply of solar modules, both parties acknowledge the potential for future collaboration in other areas,” PetroGreen said.

PetroGreen is the renewable energy holding unit of listed PetroEnergy Resources Corp. and is a joint venture with Kyuden International Corp., the overseas investment unit of Kyushu Electric Power of Japan.

It has investments in the 32-MW Maibarara Geothermal Power Project in Batangas, the 50-MW Nabas Wind Power Project in Aklan, and the 70-MW direct current Tarlac Solar Power Project. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera