THE LIMA Estate in Lipa and Malvar, Batangas, is set to expand its business hub by 40 hectares in the first half as part of its expansion plans, the Aboitiz group said on Monday

The 40-hectare expansion will include commercial, retail, mixed-use, and residential spaces, Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc. said in a statement.

LIMA Estate’s business hub currently spans 30-hectares. It hosts The Outlets at Lipa outdoor mall that features 167 global and local brands.

The Outlets at Lipa saw a 27% growth in commercial spaces last year. It welcomed 30 new brands such as Mr. DIY, PICKUP Coffee, Cafe Mary Grace, and Nono’s Restaurant.

For this year, the outdoor mall is expected to add brands such as Power Mac Center, Skechers USA, Mama Lou’s Italian Kitchen, and the Happy Go Department Store.

“Our vision for LIMA is to create a dynamic, innovative, and socially responsible urban center that resonates with the lifestyles of Batangueños and those seeking an appealing alternative outside Metro Manila,” Aboitiz InfraCapital Economic Estates Head Rafael Fernandez de Mesa said.

Aside from retail spaces, LIMA Estate’s business hub also hosts cultural and sports events to foster community engagement.

Aboitiz InfraCapital said the launch of LIMA Tower One in the second quarter is expected to support the needs of growing companies in information technology and business services.

LIMA Tower One offers seven stories of office spaces. It is the first of seven towers in the LIMA Office Park.

LIMA Estate is an 826-hectare economic zone registered with the Philippine Economic Zone Authority. It hosts 177 locators, a four-star hotel, a transportation hub, over 4,000 households, more than 66,000 employees, and various developments such as business process outsourcing companies, dormitories, schools, and other institutions. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave