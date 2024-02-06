TAN-led Megaworld Corp. announced on Monday that it is now building the 31-storey ArcoVia Hotel in Pasig City, scheduled for opening by 2029.

In a regulatory filing, the listed property developer said that ArcoVia Hotel, located in the ArcoVia City township along C5-Road, will have 339 hotel suites.

The hotel’s room types and sizes will range from twin suites (up to 29 square meters [sq.m.]), queen suites (up to 27.5 sq.m.), junior suites (34 sq.m.), executive suites (up to 54 sq.m.), and presidential suites (108 sq.m.), the company said.

Megaworld Hotels & Resorts Managing Director Cleofe C. Albiso said that the ArcoVia Hotel will be the 21st property in its portfolio and the company’s tallest hotel development to date.

“This hotel really suits the world-class vibe of ArcoVia City, and will even delight future guests with an unimpeded view of the iconic Arco de Emperador,” she said.

ArcoVia Hotel will be situated across the Acro de Emperador and in front of the two-tower ArcoVia Palazzo and the 45-storey 18 Avenue de Triomphe condominium developments.

The hotel will feature a swimming pool, kiddie pool, pool deck with lounge and seating areas, outdoor lounge and landscaped areas, kids club, wellness spa, wet and dry sauna, fitness center, and executive lounge, the company said.

It will also feature a business center with workstations, a ballroom, two function rooms, a meeting room, and an outdoor events area.

ArcoVia Hotel will also have four food and beverage outlets, gift shop, several retail establishments, bike racks, and electric vehicle charging stations.

According to Megaworld, ArcoVia City is a 12.3-hectare township that features residential condominiums, retail hub, office towers, and a lush landscape.

Out of the 20 hotel properties launched by Megaworld, 12 are operational with around 5,000 hotel room keys. These include Richmonde Hotel Ortigas, Eastwood Richmonde Hotel, Richmonde Hotel Iloilo, Savoy Hotel Newport, Savoy Hotel Boracay, Savoy Hotel Mactan Newtown, and Belmont Hotel Manila.

Also included are Belmont Hotel Boracay, Belmont Hotel Mactan, Kingsford Hotel Manila, Twin Lakes Hotel in Laurel, Batangas near Tagaytay, and Hotel Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila.

Shares of Megaworld rose by three centavos or 1.52% to P2 apiece on Monday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave