LISTED Globe Telecom, Inc. expects to sustain its mobile data growth after it logged at least a 3% increase in its mobile business.

“We are now seeing higher quality acquisitions who are genuine intenders seeking to utilize our services for extended durations. This is evident in the increased reload and activity rates of new acquisitions compared to the period before the SIM registration initiative,” Darius Delgado, head of Globe’s consumer mobile business, said in a media release on Monday.

The listed telecommunications company is confident of maintaining its mobile business growth, Mr. Delgado said, citing its 3% mobile business growth as of end-September.

The company’s mobile revenue reached P83.2 billion as of September this year.

“This strong performance is due to the consistent surge in mobile data usage and Globe’s data-centric, value-for-money offerings that cater to the needs of customers navigating the persistent inflationary pressures,” Globe said.

The company said the majority of its consolidated revenues are made up of its mobile revenues as its customer base also rose to 54.7 million following the post-SIM registration.

“The company’s unwavering growth trajectory amid extended macroeconomic pressures and competition signifies its strong market position and dedication to customer satisfaction through innovative services and network reliability,” Globe said.

For the third quarter, Globe posted an attributable net income of P4.97 billion, down by 27% from P6.81 billion a year ago, amid higher nonoperating charges for the period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose