CONSTRUCTION firm DATEM, Inc. vowed that its operations would continue despite the company’s ongoing legal battle with Tan-led Megaworld Corp.

In an e-mailed statement to BusinessWorld on Tuesday, DATEM said that it “honors contractual commitments to clients, vendors, and employees” as part of “upholding principles of integrity.”

“Despite the legal proceedings, DATEM wishes to affirm that our operations will continue without any disruptions. We express our sincere appreciation for the understanding and support extended by all concerned parties during this challenging time,” the company said.

“Upholding principles of integrity, DATEM honors contractual commitments to clients, vendors, and employees. Financially strong, we remain steadfast in our commitment to building a better and stronger nation,” it added.

DATEM said that it is currently “seeking justice in the proper forum by filing a legal case to enforce unpaid accomplished work arising from completed projects with Megaworld.”

Megaworld recently said that it tapped a top law firm to pursue criminal and civil complaints against its contractor DATEM due to additional costs from alleged delays in some projects.

“We are filing cases against them, and our internal and external legal teams are now on top of it,” Kevin Andrew L. Tan, Alliance Global Group, Inc. (AGI) chief executive officer, said in a statement. AGI is the listed parent firm of Megaworld.

Mr. Tan also maintained the company “has not evaded any substantial claim for payments from DATEM.”

Last week, a Quezon City regional trial court issued an order freezing some Megaworld projects as DATEM sought to collect P873 million in what it said were unpaid dues, the listed property company said in a statement. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave