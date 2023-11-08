ANNA MA. MARGARITA B. DY, chief executive officer of listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc., has made it to Forbes 2023 Asia’s Power Businesswomen list that cited female leaders across the Asia-Pacific region.

In a statement, Forbes Asia said Ms. Dy is among the 20 female leaders included in the list. They were selected for their “achievements and track records as business leaders.”

Ms. Dy officially took the helm at ALI on Oct. 1, after the retirement of her predecessor, Bernard Vincent O. Dy.

“The 20 outstanding women featured on this year’s Forbes Asia’s Power Businesswomen list are undeterred by new economic realities,” Forbes 2023 Asia’s Power Businesswomen List Editor Rana Wehbe Watson said.

“From top executives at leading business and financial institutions — who are, in many cases, the first woman to take on these roles — to those driving their family businesses to new heights or starting their own, these trailblazers are truly unstoppable,” she added.

According to Forbes, all 20 women on the list are newcomers. The list honored female leaders who operate in various industries such as finance and banking, property, technology and commodities.

Some of the other female leaders cited in the Forbes list include Japan’s Suntory Beverage & Food CEO Makiko Ono, Samsung Electronics President of Global Marketing Office Lee Young-hee, Taipei-based beauty tech firm Perfect Corp. CEO Alice Chang, Worldwide Hotels CEO Carolyn Choo, and Thailand’s Dusit International Group CEO Suphajee Suthumpun.

ALI, the real estate development arm of Ayala Corp., is engaged in the development of residential, office, commercial, and industrial properties for sale. It is also into commercial leasing through shopping centers, offices, hotels, resorts, factory buildings, warehouses, co-living, and co-working spaces. The company is also engaged in services such as construction, property management, retail energy supply, and airlines, as well as property-related investments. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave