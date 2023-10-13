BUDGET CARRIER Cebu Pacific has maintained its commitment to transition its fleet to the all-new engine option or NEO aircraft by 2028 as part of its decarbonization program.

“Acquiring and maintaining next-generation aircraft is vital to meeting our climate goals and maintaining high-quality services. We have implemented a capital expenditure program to replace our older aircraft with fuel-efficient NEO aircraft by 2028,” Alex B. Reyes, Cebu Pacific’s chief strategy officer, said in a media release on Thursday.

The company’s decarbonization program includes modernizing its fleets, which will allow it to reduce carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions per passenger by up to 29%.

A NEO aircraft is the latest generation of Airbus planes that have been designed to have better fuel efficiency.

Cebu Pacific said its fuel efficiency practices have improved after it managed to reduce its fuel consumption by about 7.9 million kilograms in 2022, which is equivalent to avoiding CO2 emissions.

The company is also targeting to use sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) across its commercial network by 2030 as part of its commitment to help the aviation sector achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

SAF can help reduce emissions from air transportation and is made from nonpetroleum feedstock like agricultural waste and used vegetable oil.

Cebu Pacific started to integrate SAF blend into its operations with a series of new Airbus aircraft delivery flights, it said.

“Our effort to partner with SAF suppliers is one of the many initiatives positioning us to meet the demands of our customers for responsible and convenient air travel,” Alexander G. Lao, president and chief commercial officer of Cebu Pacific, said.

Mr. Lao said SAF usage would allow the company to achieve its net zero target by 2050, as it also aims to increase its sustainability efforts in 2023.

“The airline also plans to address its ground operations emissions and transition to an all-electric, zero-emission ground support equipment (GSE) fleet,” Cebu Pacific said.

The International Air Transport Association has estimated that SAF will contribute 65% of carbon emissions reduction.

For this year, Cebu Pacific aims to assess market acceptance and engage with stakeholders to develop future SAF supply ahead of its planned integration into regular commercial flights by 2030. — Ashley Erika O. Jose