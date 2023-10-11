THE hotel unit of DoubleDragon Corp. has opened its “global” corporate office and sales hub in Singapore, stepping up the Sia-led group’s overseas foray.

In a regulatory filing, DoubleDragon said Hotel101 Global Pte. Ltd. launched its operations on Tuesday at the PLUS Building along Cecil Street.

“The Hotel101 global corporate office functions as the hub for our team members that are based in different countries as we form the right mix of experienced team members that will efficiently lead the expansion of the Hotel101 unique and asset-light business model simultaneously in various countries,” Hotel101 Global Chief Executive Officer Hannah Yulo-Luccini said.

Hotel101’s corporate office is located on the 4th floor of the PLUS Building while the sales hub is on the ground floor.

DoubleDragon said the Hotel101 sales hub features the newest version of the hotel’s 21-square-meter HappyRoom, which comes with a queen bed and single bed using Emma Sleep mattresses, Internet of Things (IoT) app operable smart lighting using a single type of bulb, 55-inch smart television, and work desk.

The other features of the HappyRoom include universal power outlets, electronic device charger ports, a kitchenette with refrigerator and microwave, and a modern prefabricated bathroom.

“Hotel101 is expected to become known as one of the most technologically advanced hotel chains across all parts of its value chain,” DoubleDragon said, adding that the next version of the Hotel101 app will integrate an automated self-check-in system with IoT capability.

Hotel101 opted for the banig or the Philippine traditional handwoven mat for its signature look.

“The banig symbolizes home, and that’s how we want you to feel when you are staying at Hotel101. The Hotel101 banig colors were carefully chosen to radiate happiness and intended to evoke a Filipino touch in all Hotel101 projects across different countries worldwide,” DoubleDragon said.

The first three overseas Hotel101 projects are in Hokkaido, Japan, Madrid, Spain, and California, USA.

Hotel101’s near-term expansion roadmap is to have a presence by 2026 in the Philippines, Japan, Spain, United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, India, Thailand, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Mexico, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Switzerland, Turkey, Italy, Germany, France, and China.

“If there is one hotel chain that can optimize the use of modern technology in the global hospitality space, we believe it will be Hotel101,” DoubleDragon Chairman Edgar J. Sia II said, citing the hotel’s “pioneering standardized” HappyRooms and “asset-light concept globally.”

“Eventually, when you stay in any Hotel101, no matter what country you are in, for the first time you will know exactly what to expect,” Mr. Sia added.

On Tuesday, DoubleDragon shares at the local bourse dropped five centavos or 0.71% to P7 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave