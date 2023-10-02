REAL ESTATE company PH1 World Developers, Inc. (PH1WD) launched two projects valued at P10.6 billion in the greater Manila area, bolstering its horizontal and vertical property portfolio.

“Through our newest projects, you will see what PH1WD is about — disruption. We will challenge industry conventions and set new standards in property development,” PH1WD President Gigi G. Alcantara said during the launch event in Quezon City on Friday.

The new projects are the Northscapes San Jose Del Monte, a horizontal housing in Bulacan, and Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills, a high-rise development in Taytay, Rizal.

“We promise disruption and, with our DNA of innovation, we bring you developments that give you extra: extra space, extra convenience, and extra value,” Ms. Alcantara added.

PH1WD’s parent, listed infrastructure firm Megawide Construction Corp., will be in charge of the design and construction of the two projects.

Northscapes San Jose Del Monte is a 337-unit development with an estimated sales value of P1.9 billion. It marks PH1WD’s foray into the horizontal housing segment.

According to PH1WD, North-scapes San Jose Del Monte covers a land area of more than 46,000 square meters (sq.m.). The property will feature technologies such as SolarSave solar panels, ResiShade tinted windows, and Tropicool insulated walls.

The units are the single-attached Elia, the townhouse end-unit Salana, and the middle unit townhouse called Alba. All will have two storeys with three bedrooms each and are priced from P3 million to P8 million.

All units will be equipped with 2.25-kilowatt solar panels, while streetlights and amenities will be solar-powered.

“Landscapes San Jose Del Monte is our foray into horizontal development. We want to show that a sustainable, green lifestyle is accessible to every Filipino at any market segment. Not only that, through Megawide’s engineering technologies such as precast, we can ensure higher quality, consistency, and durability in terms of construction,” PH1WD Landscapes General Manager Eric Gregor Tan said.

Meanwhile, PH1WD’s Modan Lofts Ortigas Hills has an estimated sales value of P8.7 billion. It will feature 986 residential units in a lot area of about 16,500 sqm.

The available spaces are studio, one-bedroom, and two-bedroom units priced from P5 million to P10 million.

According to the company, Modan Lofts will feature its AddLoft technology, which allows more space across the units.

“AddLoft increases the total volume of livable space by up to 38% through a specific loft structure that maximizes the high ceilings of each unit,” PH1WD Assistant Vice-President for Project Development Spike Ching said.

“It offers residents the freedom to customize their living spaces and maximize functionality in each unit based on their needs and lifestyle,” he added.

Meanwhile, PH1WD announced that it has a horizontal development project in the pipeline situated in Trece Martires, Cavite. The company is also looking at projects in the Visayas, particularly in Cebu.

For its next vertical development, the company disclosed the location to be in Pasig City.

Megawide Chairman Edgar B. Saavedra said during the launch event that more projects are in the pipeline for PH1WD.

“Right now, we have three projects but we still have another three in the pipeline. We will be launching by end of the year or first quarter next year. In real estate, you cannot book the revenue until the completion. A lot of these projects are in the initiation phase. Most of them will start recognizing the revenue by 2025 or 2026,” Mr. Saavedra said.

Mr. Saavedra said the capital expenditure for the six projects is more than P20 billion.

He also hinted at the possibility of PH1WD conducting an initial public offering by 2026, as well as not hitting less than P3 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization by 2025.

“By 2025 or 2026, we (PH1WD) will be bigger than Megawide in terms of bottom line. Eventually, PH1WD will be the biggest contributor to Megawide,” Mr. Saavedra said.

In July, Megawide shareholders approved the 100% acquisition of PH1WD’s capital stock as part of the listed firm’s efforts to tap the properties market and provide affordable housing for below-middle-income or middle-income levels.

Other PH1WD projects include vertical developments such as The Hive Residencies in Taytay, Rizal as well as the My Enso Lofts condo in Quezon City. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave