LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. has projected the completion of its Uptown Modern residential condominium tower in Bonifacio Global City (BGC) by 2032.

“Being the biggest single-tower Megaworld residential development in Uptown Bonifacio in terms of the number of units, the company expects to generate around P29 billion in sales from this tower, which is scheduled for completion by 2032,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Uptown Modern is a 54-storey tower that will feature over 1,000 units, the company said about its sixth residential condo tower within the 15.4-hectare Uptown Bonifacio township in Taguig City.

According to Megaworld, the project’s unit sizes start from a studio with and without a balcony measuring up to 49 square meters (sq.m.), one bedroom with a balcony (up to 83 sq.m.), two bedrooms with a balcony or lanai (up to 100 sq.m.), two-bedroom loft with or without lanai (up to 183 sq.m.), and three bedrooms with a balcony (up to 139 sq.m.)

All units of Uptown Modern will have wireless smart home systems that can be accessed remotely via a dedicated smartphone app. This allows the control of several unit features such as lighting fixtures and other smart appliances in the living, kitchen, and dining areas, as well as the bedroom.

Each unit will also have a digital lockset for the main door, inverter split-type air-conditioning units, induction cooktop with range hood, refrigerator, microwave oven, and washer-dryer. The bigger units will also have built-in ovens.

“For Uptown Modern, our vision is to cater to the evolving needs of today’s condo dwellers by developing an all-in-one residential address that integrates luxury and sustainability,” Megaworld Executive Vice-President for Sales and Marketing Noli D. Hernandez said.

Megaworld said that Uptown Modern’s façade will feature six sky gardens located on the 14th, 27th, 39th, and 47th floors, as well as two roof gardens on the 39th and 47th floors.

“The ground level of the tower will have its own retail shops, which will feature a distinct mix of shopping and dining outlets that will complement the nearby Uptown Parade,” Megaworld said.

The exclusive amenities will be on the sixth floor of the tower, which include an infinity pool with jacuzzi and pool deck, kiddie pool with aquatic playground, daybed cabanas, zen reading nook, gazebos, trellised lounge areas, outdoor function area, sunken lawn, activity lawn, children’s playground, and an outdoor fitness gym featuring various energy-generating equipment.

Other amenities include a function hall with its own lanai, an indoor fitness center, a game room, a music room, and a daycare center. The tower will also have an entertainment suite with a garden lanai, a dry pantry, and a mini-bar.

Uptown Modern will also have electric vehicle charging facilities on all seven parking floors located at the basement and podium levels, marking the company’s first residential condominium tower in Metro Manila to have the feature.

“Uptown Modern will also have 100% backup power for all units and common areas–a first-of-its-kind feature for a residential development in Uptown Bonifacio. This helps prevent any disruption during power outages or interruptions in all units,” Megaworld said.

With Uptown Modern, Megaworld has launched an inventory of about 4,500 residential units in Uptown Bonifacio. Other residential developments in the township are One Uptown Residences, Uptown Ritz, Uptown Parksuites, and Uptown Arts Residence.

Megaworld shares rose one centavo or 0.5% to close at P2.01 apiece on Tuesday. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave