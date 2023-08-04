LISTED COMPANY Now Corp. has signed a memorandum of understanding with Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) to boost the telecommunications infrastructure in the province.

In a regulatory filing on Thursday, the company said the tie-up “aims to advance the Philippines’ telecommunications and digital world-class communications critical infrastructure which includes the provisioning of unified connectivity, software systems and services that would operate in the province of Cagayan.”

The partnership involves the deployment of fixed wired, fixed wireless, terrestrial, satellite, and other delivery systems to CEZA.

Now said the tie-up would help in ensuring reliable and quality broadband and other information and communications technology services to CEZA locators.

It said CEZA’s “strategic positioning and critical infrastructure underscore its profound significance.”

“CEZA’s vicinity to two Philippine-American military bases, integral to the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) between the United States and the Philippines, amplifies its global security influence,” Now said.

“Furthermore, its proximity to Taiwan, positions [it] as a potential extension for Taiwan’s industrial zones, underscoring its commercial and strategic reach,” it added.

On Thursday, shares in Now climbed three centavos or 2.46% to P1.25 apiece. — Justine Irish D. Tabile