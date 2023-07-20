THE Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) has partnered with the Quezon City local government to streamline the procedures for those starting a business.

In a statement on Wednesday, the DTI said Trade Secretary Alfredo E. Pascual signed a memorandum of agreement with Quezon City Mayor Ma. Josefina G. Belmonte on July 17 to integrate the department’s business name registration system with the local government unit’s (LGU) online unified business permit application system.

Under the agreement, the submission of the business name registration certificate to the LGU will no longer be required, which lessens the documentary burden for those intending to start a business.

The agreement also provides for data sharing and system integration technical provisions between the DTI and the Quezon City LGU.

Mr. Pascual said Quezon City is the first local government unit that agreed to the proposal to integrate the two systems.

“With this, we thank Mayor Belmonte for partnering with us in making doing business in Quezon City easier,” he said.

He added that the DTI had reached out to several cities to propose the system integration initiatives, “and we are happy that more are scheduled in the pipeline.”

Meanwhile, Mr. Pascual said that sensitive personal information will be secured via the most appropriate standards recognized by the information and communications technology industry.

“We at DTI have been working hard to bring in greater investments that will generate higher quality and better-paying jobs for the Filipino people. And for this to happen, we need to work together to create a healthy and favorable business environment for our potential investors,” Mr. Pascual said. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave