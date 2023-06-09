GLOBAL commerce firm Shopify has partnered with marketing agency Skyrocket Studios PH Inc. in a bid to boost the growth of the country’s e-commerce sector.

Skyrocket said in a statement on Thursday that the partnership seeks to empower local e-commerce merchants to attract new customers “with best-in-class capabilities and localized support.”

The marketing company added that the collaboration will support high-growth and high-volume businesses to expand their online presence via Shopify’s e-commerce platform products.

“We’re excited about our partnership with Skyrocket. Our expertise in e-commerce paired with their digital marketing and creative solutions make a great match,” Shopify Southeast Asia Senior Strategic Partnerships Manager Felix Chen said.

Skyrocket said the partnership also seeks to “build authority through reputation, establish thought leadership and expertise in the e-commerce, marketing technology space, and drive influence in the e-commerce industry.”

“I couldn’t be more thrilled about this partnership with Shopify. We share a common goal of empowering local businesses to reach their full potential in the digital space. Together, we can make a real impact,” Skyrocket Studios PH Partnerships Lead Khalil Cala said.

Skyrocket, which specializes in omnichannel advertising, offers solutions from brand-building creative to marketing technology. It is eyeing regional expansion by the end of 2023 and has a roster of over 300 clients.

Shopify powers businesses across more than 175 countries via its platform and services that provide speed, customization, reliability, and security for businesses, while also giving an improved shopping experience for consumers. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave